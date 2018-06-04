Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia

Sport
June 04, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 980,000 people have so far applied for FAN IDs

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Foreign holders of FAN IDs for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been granted visa-free entry to Russia starting from June 4, Russia’s Communications Ministry said in a statement.

In order to enter Russia, foreign nationals will need to present either their laminated or printed FAN IDs at passport control.

Foreign citizens are recommended to cross the Russian border at 177 air, rail, maritime and vehicle crossing points. Airports in the host cities, as well as eight motor vehicles border crossing points in the Leningrad and Kaliningrad Regions, will be equipped with help desks for football fans. In Moscow, these stands will be located at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo Airports. In accordance with an intergovernmental agreement, FAN ID holders will also be able to travel to Russia via Belarus without visas.

More than 980,000 people have so far applied for FAN IDs, with Russians among 40% of them. Countries where the most applications came from include the United States (39,000), Mexico (33,000), China (39,000), Columbia (23,000), Argentina (26,000), Peru (20,000) and Germany (21,000).

FAN ID holders are granted visa-free entry to Russia starting from midnight on June 4 to 23:59 on July 15, 2018. They can leave Russia without a visa starting from midnight on June 4 to 23:59 on July 25, 2018 (all times local).

FAN ID

The FAN ID - an innovation Russia introduced upon becoming the 2018 FIFA World Cup host - is a document that all those purchasing tickets for matches must acquire. FAN IDs give their holders the right to use public transport for free, particularly to travel by train between host cities. As for foreign nationals, the FAN IDs will give them additional benefits such as visa-free entry to the Russian Federation.

World Cup tickets may be purchased on the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) website at http://fifa.com/bilet. Fans will only be allowed into stadiums once they present FAN IDs along with tickets.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup’s final match will take place at the very same venue on July 15.

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
