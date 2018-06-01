FIFA: 2018 World Cup teams’ coaches give advice to football fans ahead of championship

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Head coaches of some of the teams participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup gave advice to international football fans wishing to come to Russia for the upcoming global championship, the world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on Friday.

"In a pep talk given as if the players were about to emerge from the tunnel, some of the coaching staff of the teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup have given important advice to the lucky fans that will follow - and be a part of - all the football action in Russia," FIFA said in a statement.

"While praising the fact that it was not easy to "get there", they remind ticket holders of the most important things they need to know to make the best of this big moment, such as bringing their Fan-IDs, taking public transport and arriving early at the stadium," the statement said.

Video clips of national teams’ coaches giving advice to football fans have been posted on Friday on the official website of FIFA.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than two weeks with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.