Ultimate Fighting Championship adjusts ticket prices for its debut event in Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Ticket sales’ price policy for the inaugural event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Russia this fall has been slightly adjusted compared to the organization’s events in other countries, UFC Senior Vice President David Shaw told TASS.

The UFC debut tournament in Russia will be held on September 15 in Moscow and the Olympiisky sports complex was selected as the venue for the upcoming bouts. Ticket sales for the inaugural UFC event in Russia were launched on June 1.

"We did not necessarily change the price of tickets, but what we did do is we realized that there is going to be a very large base of the population that’s going to be interested in coming," Shaw said in an interview with TASS.

"And so we tried to scale the venue with a variety of different price points to make sure that anyone who would be interested in coming could come," he said. "The top price is little over 35,000 rubles (over $560) and the lowest price is about 1,600 rubles ($26)."

"So if you just want to get into the building there is a very reasonable price to get in the building," Shaw continued. "If you want to sit very close to the octagon you will be paying a fairly comfortable price to some of the other market international events that we have."

Ticket prices for UFC tournaments in Germany’s Hamburg range between 47 euros ($54) and 1,252 euros (over $1,460).

"This is our first time in Russia," Shaw said. "Russia is obviously an important part of the (UFC) international extension strategy."

The UFC executive also said that the organization plans holding more events in Russia after September.

"Our commitment to Russia extends well beyond just one event in 2018," Shaw stated. "Our plan is not to come in, make a good impression on the market and never come back - our plan is to be in Russia over the long term."

The UFC is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-ranked fighters. A number of Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On April 8, Nurmagomedov defeated his US opponent Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

Nurmagomedov became the first Russian to be awarded the UFC champion title. The 29-year-old Russian clinched the 26th victory in his career with no defeats, while Al Iaquinta suffered his fourth defeat with 13 victories and one draw.

Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut on January 20, 2012, defeating Iran’s Kamal Shalorus by submission (rear naked choke).

The encounter with Al Iaquinta was the tenth in the UFC for the Dagestani-born mixed martial arts fighter, who won all of his ten bouts.

Shortly after clinching the champion’s UFC belt on April 8, Nurmagomedov announced plans to fight with Canada’s Georges St-Pierre, who is one of the best UFC fighters in the middleweight class.