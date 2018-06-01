Over 22,500 tickets sold for next week’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Over 22,500 tickets have been already sold for a friendly football match between national teams of Russia and Turkey on June 4 in Moscow, only ten days ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS on Friday.

The friendly match between Russia and Turkey is slated for June 5 as part of the Russian team’s preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup and will be played at the 30,000-seat capacity VEB Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow.

"We have already sold about 22,500 tickets and expecting this figure to reach 25,000-26,000," RFU Commercial Director Vladimir Karpovich told TASS. "The tickets are distributed both via football clubs and football schools as we try to involve as much people as possible caring about football."

"The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced earlier that it organizes the arrival of 200 Turkish fans (for the friendly match)," Karpovich added.

Between May 20 and 31, the Russian national football team stayed at a training camp in Austria’s Neustift im Stubaital. The Russian squad played a friendly football match against the Austrian team on May 30 (0-1) before going home.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than two weeks with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.