Russian boxer Povetkin hopes for WBA belt bout against UK’s Joshua this fall

Sport
June 01, 14:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In early April, the WBA green-lighted a fight between Povetkin and Joshua giving the teams of both fighters a period of 30 days to settle negotiation

Alexander Povetkin

Alexander Povetkin

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A bout for the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion’s title between Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin and UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua is likely to be held this fall in Great Britain, the Russian boxer told TASS on Friday.

"I am now the mandatory challenger for the WBA world champion’s belt, which currently belongs to Joshua," Povetkin said in an interview with TASS.

In early April, the WBA green-lighted a fight between Povetkin and Joshua gave the teams of both fighters a period of 30 days to settle negotiations. The British boxer, however, announced later that his prime aim was to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion’s belt against American boxer Deontay Wilder.

"It is still unclear when and where this fight will happen as everything depends on our promoters," Povetkin said. "However, I believe the fight is more likely to be held in Great Britain this autumn."

"I will begin with my training sessions, when the exact date of the bout is announced," the 38-year-old Russian boxer added.

Known to the fans as ‘Russian Vityaz,’ Povetkin (W-34; L-1; 24 KOs) held his latest bout on March 31 in Wales’ Cardiff, where he knocked out in the fifth round UK’s David Price (W-22, L-4).

Britain’s Anthony Joshua, known to the fans simply as ‘AJ,’ also held his latest fight in Cardiff on March 31, when he defeated New Zealand’s Joseph Parker. The 28-year-old British boxer boasts a record of 21 wins (20 KOs) and zero defeats since the beginning of his professional career.

ADVERTISEMENT