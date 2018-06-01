Russia expects major influx of VIPs at 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. A large number of high-profile guests are going to attend various 2018 FIFA World Cup football matches in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"A whole bunch are already known. We will give you a summary and we are now putting it together," the spokesman said.

"There will constantly be a lot of heads of state and governments who will attend various matches to watch their team play," the spokesman noted.

Very tense preparations are now underway, Peskov pointed out. "Not only will this be a major worldwide sports occasion, but it will also have heavy VIP traffic," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.