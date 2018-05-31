Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Official ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup tested by Russian cosmonauts

Sport
May 31, 19:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, called Telstar 18, was brought to the space station in March

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev played an improvised football match aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with a ball, which is planned to be used during the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Thursday.

An official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, called Telstar 18, was brought to the space station by Artemyev on March 24 on board the Soyuz MS-08 manned spacecraft, which blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport on March 21.

Read also
Yuri Gagarin

What we know about space conquerors

"Expedition 55 Commander Anton Shkaplerov and Flight Engineer Oleg Artemyev played football in the ISS," according to Roscosmos. "An official Telstar 18 ball was especially brought to the space station for this purpose and the ball planned to be returned to Earth together with the crew of the Soyuz MS-07 manned spacecraft on June 3."

The football match was held in zero-gravity conditions in the Japanese Kibo module of the space station, as both cosmonauts tried to score the ball using improvised targets, such as a square entrance to the US Harmony module.

Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev, NASA astronauts Scott Tingle, Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, and also Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai are currently working aboard the space station.

Shkaplerov, Tingle and Kanai are planned to return to the Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft on June 3.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Russia to host 2018 FIFA World Cup at top level, official assures

FIFA removes Saudi Arabia’s Al Mirdasi from final list of 2018 World Cup referees

Russian Football Union extends partnership agreement with Adidas

The official ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Telstar 18, was unveiled in the Russian capital of Moscow in early November. The solemn ceremony was attended by active and former football stars such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Zinedine Zidane, Brazil’s Kaka, Italy’s Alessandro Del Piero and Spain’s Xabi Alonso.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in two weeks with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
2
Pope Francis speaks against encroachments on integrity of Russian Church
3
Russian defense chief notes Syria's plight is improving
4
Ex-economy minister Ulyukaev sent to correctional facility
5
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
6
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
7
Zidane parts with Real Madrid FC after 3rd UEFA Champions League triumph
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT