Russian Anti-Doping Agency ‘did its utmost’ to be reinstated with WADA, official says

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has done its utmost in order to be reinstated with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Alexander Ivlev, the chairman of the RUSADA Supervisory Board, told TASS on Thursday.

"Just like the rest of the country I hope that this issue (of reinstatement) will be resolved by the end of the year," Ivlev said in an interview with TASS. "In terms of operational activities, RUSADA is fully compliant with the standards required for anti-doping agencies."

"All provisions set out in the Rodmap have been implemented, except for two provisions, which you all well know, but they have nothing to do with operational activities," Ivlev said.

"We are talking here about whether to officially acknowledge or reject the report of Richard McLaren and his conclusions as well as about granting access to doping samples, which had been sealed off," Ivlev said. "We will certainly continue our work in this direction."

"However, it seems to me that RUSADA did its utmost in order to be reinstated," the chairman of the RUSADA Supervisory Board added.

RUSADA’s membership was suspended in late 2015, after the results of a probe conducted by the Independent Commission, chaired by Richard Pound, were made public. WADA and RUSADA agreed on a roadmap to reinstate the Russian body.

Later on, WADA added two more provisions to the Roadmap, one of which was recognizing the findings from Richard McLaren’s report. The dossier claimed that an alleged government-backed doping support system existed in Russia at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Russia acknowledged individual anti-doping rule violations but rejected any possibility of the existence of a state-backed doping system in the country.