Zidane parts with Real Madrid FC after 3rd UEFA Champions League triumph

Sport
May 31, 17:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Zidane is now the only head coach in the history of football to win three UEFA Champions League’s titles in a row

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

© AP Photo/Borja B. Hojas

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. French former footballer and manager Zinedine Zidane announced a decision on Thursday to step down as the head coach of Real Madrid football club, which he led five days ago to the 3rd consecutive victory of the UEFA Champions League.

Last Sunday during the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League final in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Real Madrid defeated England’s Liverpool FC with a confident 3-1 win.

"I have decided that I will be not with Real FC next season," Zidane, 45, said at a news conference at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. "The team needs changes in order to win, it needs a different approach and new methods and this is why I have made this decision."

"This club will always remain in my heart but it is high time to make some changes," the legendary footballer added.

Nicknamed ‘Zizou,’ Zidane is now the only head coach in the history of football to win three UEFA Champions League’s titles in a row (2016-2018). Three times he was named the FIFA World Player of the Year (1998, 2000 and 2003) and was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or trophy in 1998.

Playing for his French national team in the final match of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by France, he scored twice to bring his team the world champions’ title.

In 2004, the UEFA Golden Jubilee Poll named Zidane as the best European football player of the past 50 years.

