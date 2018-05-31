Moscow officials ban hundreds of football hooligans from 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow officials have blacklisted 467 people, including 157 Moscow residents, from receiving their fan IDs and attending sports events of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Head of the Moscow Government's Department on Regional Security and Countering Corruption Vladimir Chernikov informed on Thursday.

"We presume that no fan that has been blacklisted will be able to attend the matches. We compiled a clear-cut list of 467 people, including 157 Moscow residents - all of them failed to receive their fan ID, a document that all fans must have to get access to the matches. Several participating countries have provided their lists of hooligans, which helped us expand the list," he said during the round table on promoting diversity and creating a discrimination-free environment in Russian cities hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He noted that the security system that will be functioning during the matches would be enhanced by modern technologies - surveillance cameras equipped with facial recognition, which would help identify any "hooligan fans".

"Sports should unite people, and not incite football-related violence. We realize there is a problem, but today, we are working quickly with fan club representatives that are in our country, like Manchester, Liverpool, Chelsea," Chernikov noted.

Earlier he stated that Moscow is fully set to host the FIFA World Cup. According to the officials, at least 1.5 mln people may visit Moscow during this period.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.