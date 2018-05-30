Russia to host 2018 FIFA World Cup at top level, official assures

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia is almost ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the tournament will be organized at the top level, Arkady Dvorkovich, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said on Wednesday.

"This was the dream of many generations and this moment is about to happen," Dvorkovich said. "The Olympics in Sochi demonstrated how we can welcome guests, but this situation is much larger on the global scale."

"Russia is almost ready for the start of the championship and I am confident that everything will be all right," Dvorkovich added.

On June 9, the Russian southern city of Krasnodar will be hosting a friendly football match between the national teams from Spain and Tunisia ahead of the upcoming world championship.

"I regret that the World Cup matches will not be held in Krasnodar since it boasts a marvelous stadium and as a compensation for football fans from Krasnodar, they will watch a friendly match between Spain and Tunisia and this is great," Dvorkovich said.

"The main reason (against including Krasnodar in the list of host cities) was FIFA’s recommendation to involve as much regions as possible," he said. "We have selected Sochi, although it does not have its home football club, but if the things turned the other way out, Krasnodar would have offered a project of the larger seat capacity."

The football stadium in Krasnodar was opened in early October last year with the inaugural friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Costa Rica. The 34,300-seat stadium was constructed in the Russian southern city within a period of three and a half years and serves now as home stadium for local Krasnodar football club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 14 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.