Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to host 2018 FIFA World Cup at top level, official assures

Sport
May 30, 20:56 UTC+3

On June 9, the Russian southern city of Krasnodar will be hosting a friendly football match between the national teams from Spain and Tunisia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia is almost ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the tournament will be organized at the top level, Arkady Dvorkovich, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said on Wednesday.

"This was the dream of many generations and this moment is about to happen," Dvorkovich said. "The Olympics in Sochi demonstrated how we can welcome guests, but this situation is much larger on the global scale."

"Russia is almost ready for the start of the championship and I am confident that everything will be all right," Dvorkovich added.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA

Russian Football Union extends partnership agreement with Adidas

Putin unlikely to visit Russian team’s 2018 FIFA World Cup training camp

Poll shows how many Russians plan to follow FIFA World Cup

On June 9, the Russian southern city of Krasnodar will be hosting a friendly football match between the national teams from Spain and Tunisia ahead of the upcoming world championship.

"I regret that the World Cup matches will not be held in Krasnodar since it boasts a marvelous stadium and as a compensation for football fans from Krasnodar, they will watch a friendly match between Spain and Tunisia and this is great," Dvorkovich said.

"The main reason (against including Krasnodar in the list of host cities) was FIFA’s recommendation to involve as much regions as possible," he said. "We have selected Sochi, although it does not have its home football club, but if the things turned the other way out, Krasnodar would have offered a project of the larger seat capacity."

The football stadium in Krasnodar was opened in early October last year with the inaugural friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Costa Rica. The 34,300-seat stadium was constructed in the Russian southern city within a period of three and a half years and serves now as home stadium for local Krasnodar football club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 14 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
2
West’s aggressive rhetoric against Russia shapes new generation’s views — diplomat
3
Putin marks opportunities for development of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation on gas transit
4
Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life
5
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
6
Lavrov: Pullback of non-Syrian forces from border with Israel must be fast
7
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT