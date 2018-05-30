Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian and German lawmakers to play friendly football match next week

Sport
May 30, 18:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The team of Russian legislators will be coached by Valery Gazzayev

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A team of lawmakers from the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, will play next week a friendly football match against their colleagues from Germany’s Bundestag, a senior Russian legislator said on Wednesday.

"A friendly football match between the teams from the State Duma and the Bundestag will be played on June 8," Mikhail Degtyarev, the chairman of the State Duma’s Committee for Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, said.

"We are currently selecting a stadium and the time of the match will depend on the time of the arrival of our colleagues from Germany," he said.

Degtyarev added that the team of Russian legislators will be coached by lawmaker Valery Gazzayev, a former coach Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club and an ex-head coach of the national football team.

