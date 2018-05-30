Russian Football Union extends partnership agreement with Adidas

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Wednesday about extending its cooperation agreement with German-based Adidas company until 2022.

According to the RFU press service, Adidas, which had been a technical partner of the Russian national football team since 2008, would continue working with the national squad, which currently prepares for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The Russian Football Union is glad to continue its work with Adidas as we have been developing mutually beneficial partnership in the course of many years," RFU Acting President Alexander Alayev said.

"Our cooperation with this company also provides for a stronger marketing potential of the Russian national team," Alayev said. "I am sure that together we will achieve many victories in the future."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 14 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.