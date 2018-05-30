Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin unlikely to visit Russian team’s 2018 FIFA World Cup training camp

Sport
May 30, 14:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in June with the opening match in Moscow

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to visit the training camp of the national football team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which licks off in 11 cities across Russia in two weeks, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I believe that the training camp of the national team ahead of the World Cup is not the place for the president of the country to visit," Peskov said. "I do not think that anyone at all should be visiting it to avoid disrupting the training process.’

"It was certainly a very hearty invitation but I do not know whether it has been formalized and all I know is what I have read about this in media reports," Peskov said. "As for the support, you may all know well that the president is supporting the team, just like the rest of the Russians and we keep our fingers crossed for them."

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
Between May 20 and 31, the Russian football team is staying at a training camp in Austria’s Neustift im Stubaital.

Before the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 in Moscow, hosts Russia are set to play two friendly matches - on May 30 against Austria in Innsbruck and on June 5 against the Turkish national team in Moscow.

On December 1, 2017, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each. Hosts Russia were placed in Group A with teams from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 14 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
