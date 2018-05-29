Alexander Zhukov named honorary president of Russian Olympic Committee

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Alexander Zhukov has been named Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), he informed TASS.

"Yes, I have become Honorary President. Now we have three of them," said Zhukov.

On Tuesday, during the Olympic Committee meeting in Moscow, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in fencing, has been elected president.

Former President of ROC Alexander Zhukov decided not to take part in the election of the organization’s chief due to his busy work schedule in the State Duma [Russia’s lower house of parliament], where he serves as First Deputy Chairman.

Former heads of the organization Vitaly Smirnov and Leonid Tyagachov also hold the title of ROC’s honorary presidents.