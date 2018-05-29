Monson may hold first fight under Russian flag against Tim Sylvia in September

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Mixed martial artist Jeffrey Monson plans to hold his first fight under the Russian flag against American fighter Tim Sylvia in September, as he himself told TASS, adding that it could be a grappling fight.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Monson citizenship.

According to Monson, after obtaining Russian citizenship, he will live in the town of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, where he bought an apartment a while ago. He plans to teach jiu-jitsu, sambo and grappling techniques to local fighters. The grappling fight with Syvlia may take place in Krasnogorsk in September, Monson said.

Jeffrey William Monson, nicknamed The Snowman, hails from Minnesota, US. He has so far held 85 fights as a mixed martial artist, chalking up 60 victories. Likewise, he is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. Monson is known for his love of Russia and its Soviet past and began many of his fights to the Soviet anthem’s tune. In 2016, the athlete was awarded the title of Honorary citizen of Abkhazia, while in 2017 he was granted citizenship and a passport of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic. Before Monson, many other foreign athletes were given Russian citizenship, including American boxer Roy Jones Jr. and South Korean short track speed skating Olympic champion Viktor Ahn.