FC Zenit appoints Sergei Semak its chief coach

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s football club Zenit has appointed Sergei Semak, 42, as its chief coach, the club’s press service said.

The contract with Semak was concluded for two years with an option for one-year extension.

Semak led FC Ufa starting from December 2016. Last year his club showed its best result ever placing sixth in the national championship and qualifying for Europa League.

Semak was a member of FC Zenit’s coaching staff in 2013-2016.

In 2008, Semak was captain of Russia’s national squad, which took the bronze in the UEFA Euro 2008. He ended his career in 2013.