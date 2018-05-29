Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin highlights Monson’s prominence in sports as reason for Russian citizenship

Sport
May 29, 15:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier signed a decree granting Monson citizenship

Share
1 pages in this article
Jeffrey Monson

Jeffrey Monson

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. American mixed martial artist Jeffrey Monson is a well-known figure in the world of sports, which was the reason for granting him Russian citizenship, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Monson would become a Russian national only after taking the citizenship oath.

"I would like to point out that according to our legislation, he will finally get citizenship once he takes the oath. This is what the law requires and the requirement should be fulfilled," Peskov told reporters. According to him, Monson "has gone through all the procedures, applying for citizenship in accordance with the established rules."

"He is a rather well-known person in the world of his sports, moreover, he is world famous, which was the reason for granting citizenship to him," Peskov said, adding that "this sort of practice exists in many countries."

Read also
Jeffrey Monson

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier signed a decree granting Monson citizenship. The document was published on the official website containing legal information on Tuesday.

Jeffry William Monson, nicknamed The Snowman, hails from Minnesota, US. He has so far held 85 fights as a mixed martial artist, chalking up 60 victories. Likewise, he is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

Monson is known for his love of Russia and its Soviet past and began many of his fights to the Soviet anthem’s tune. In 2016, the athlete was awarded the title of Honorary citizen of Abkhazia, while in 2017 he was granted citizenship and a passport of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic.

Before Monson, many other foreign athletes were given Russian citizenship, including American boxer Roy Jones Jr. and South Korean short track speed skating Olympic champion Viktor Ahn. In 2017, a citizenship oath ceremony was introduced in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Kremlin: Obtaining Israeli citizenship is Abramovich’s right
4
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
5
European Union not allowed to display independence for time being — Lavrov
6
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT