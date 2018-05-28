Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Rostov region to host approximately 250,000 tourists during World Cup 2018

Sport
May 28, 21:54 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Russia hosts the FIFA World Cup 2018 games from June 14 through July 15

1 pages in this article

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s southern Rostov region hopes to receive up to 250,000 football fans and tourists during the matches of FIFA’s World Cup 2018, Governor Vassily Golubev told TASS.

He said foreign visitors would make up more than 50% of the fans at Rostov Arena stadium.

"Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay will play here and, as far as we know, foreign fans have purchased 54% tickets," Golubev said. "Today we host about 1.2 million visitors, and add to it another 200,000 to 250,000 visitors who will come for the World Cup events."

Simultaneously with the opening of the city's new Platov airport, yhe authorities will set up an extra hospitality area on the territory of the old airport that closed down last December.

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA

"We’re setting up a new hospitality area on the compound of the old airport that will have parking space for several thousand cars," Golubev said. "It will function as a park-and-ride facility but it will also have a huge potential, with an opportunity to park the cars and to provide more conveniences at the same time."

"A trip to the stadium or to the fan park from there will be highly comfortable and a trip to the downtown will take a mere ten to fifteen minutes," the governor said.

Russia hosts the FIFA World Cup 2018 games from June 14 through July 15. Their geography embraces eleven cities.

Rostov-on-Don hosts five games - Brazil v Switzerland on June 17, Uruguay v Saudi Arabia on June 20, South Korea v Mexico on June 23, Iceland v Croatia on June 26, and the last game of the Round of 16 on July 2.

Show more
2018 World Cup in Russia
