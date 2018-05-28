Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to tighten security measures on border with Ukraine ahead of World Cup

Sport
May 28, 16:08 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Regional authorities will engage around 800 neighborhood watch volunteers and Cossack units in ensuring public order during the World Cup

© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 28. /TASS/. Russia will tighten up security measures on the border with Ukraine for the duration of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Governor of Russia’s southern Rostov region Vasily Golubev said in an interview with TASS.

FIFA announces 2018 World Cup national slogans

The Rostov sector of the Russian-Ukrainian border, which stretches for about 660 kilometers, includes 400 kilometer-long land border.

"[Security] measures will be tightened on the border, the number of border guards will be increased," the governor said. "Additional police squads have already been deployed to places of mass gatherings and World Cup venues. Additional police forces will ensure security not only in the World Cup zones but also across the entire region," he added.

Regional authorities will engage around 800 neighborhood watch volunteers and Cossack units in ensuring public order during the World Cup. According to Golubev, more than 3,000 additional CCTV cameras have been installed accross the city of Rostov-on-Don that will operate around the clock.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

The Rostov Arena stadium will host the group stage matches between Brazil and Switzerland (on June 17), Uruguay and Saudi Arabia (on June 20), South Korea and Mexico (on June 23) and between Iceland and Croatia (on June 26), as well as a round of sixteen match.

2018 World Cup in Russia
