Russia’s organizers of 2018 FIFA World Cup deserve tournament’s trophy — LOC official

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Organizers of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia may be considered the winners of the upcoming championship, no matter which national team wins the much-anticipated trophy, Arkady Dvorkovich, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, during a plenary session of the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the winners will be the organizers" of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The plenary session of the Russian president was wrapped up with his words that the organizer will be the winner of the championship," Dvorkovich said. "I am sure that Russia will win in all senses, even if not on the field, but from the view of the infrastructure development."

"We have made investments into the formation of the world’s best sports infrastructure, life and transportation on the whole, including hotels and roads, and this is the main contribution for next 30 years," Dvorkovich said.

Russian President Putin spoke on Friday at the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia’s second largest city at a meeting attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Asked by a moderator of the meeting about which country would win the football championship, Putin replied that "the winners will be the organizers, who will make sure to see a decent organization of this outstanding holiday for the international society, for all fans of this marvelous international game. This is our task in any way."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, running between May 24 and 26, is one of the world’s key economic discussion platforms, held under the auspices of the Russian president. Traditionally, it assembles foreign chiefs of state and government, key public figures, heads of international organizations and major companies, leading world experts, analysts and media.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 20 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.