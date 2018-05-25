Deputy PM Mutko polishes up English skills by repeating invitation to FIFA World Cup fans

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko switched from his native Russian to English by reiterating the invitation to all foreign football fans wishing to come to Russia for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mutko is currently attending the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and when he was asked by one of foreign participants at the forum whether Russia was ready to host the global football event the deputy premier was quick to respond in English saying "Welcome to Russia."

"All infrastructure…, stadiums, training sites, hotels, accommodating bases for national teams are completed and will be handed over to [those] in charge of FIFA and the Local Organizing Committee to organize the world championship, therefore we are completely ready," Mutko continued in his native Russian.

Two years ago, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the only thing he worried about regarding the upcoming world championship in Russia was whether he would be able to learn the Russian language in time for the tournament. Deputy Prime Minister Mutko, who was the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) at that time, said he was studying English before the World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 21 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, running between May 24 and 26, is one of the world’s key economic discussion platforms, held under the auspices of the Russian president. Traditionally, it assembles foreign chiefs of state and government, key public figures, heads of international organizations and major companies, leading world experts, analysts and media.

The events of the forum have been banded together under the motto of "creating an economy of trust". TASS news agency is the general information partner and the forum’s official photo host agency. The news service is also the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zone, supported by the EY consulting company and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council.