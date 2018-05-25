Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry put on two-month high alert for upcoming FIFA World Cup

Sport
May 25, 12:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than a month

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have been placed on high alert amid the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, the ministry’s press service said on Friday.

"On May 25-July 25, the command centers and personnel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, involved in ensuring protection from natural and man-made disasters and fires during the 2018 World Cup are being put on high alert," the press service said.

Over the next two months, a task force of more than 40,000 rescuers will be on duty at sports facilities around the clock. "In all cities hosting the matches during the tournament, operational headquarters have been set up on the basis of crisis control centers and the Emergencies Ministry’s departments in Russian regions." Personnel, who speak foreign languages fluently, will be also involved in the effort.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA

British diplomat: Up to 10,000 England’s fans expected in Russia at 2018 FIFA World Cup

England’s football fans to behave considerately at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia — LOC

FIFA announces 2018 World Cup national slogans

The ministry’s units will be assigned with ensuring protection from emergencies, guaranteeing fire safety and public security at water facilities.

In all 11 cities hosting the World Cup’s matches, over 60 aircraft will monitor the situation. More than 300 terminal information and warning systems will operate in areas of mass gatherings at sports facilities. "They will broadcast multimedia materials about security culture in foreign languages, particularly in English, German, Spanish and French," the ministry said.

In the run-up to the World Cup, more than 1,200 command and control, tactical and special, and fire safety exercises have been conducted.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than a month with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 cities to host the matches of the 2018 World Cup between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums, and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia must take part in flight MH17 crash probe to accept its results — Putin
2
Netherlands calls on Russia to offer compensation for MH17 crash relatives
3
Australia, Netherlands seek to hold Russia responsible for MH17 crash in Ukraine
4
Helicopters of Russia hopes to sign Mi-26T2V contract with Defense Ministry in 2019
5
Novatek, Total sign agreement on Arctic LNG 2 project
6
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry put on two-month high alert for upcoming FIFA World Cup
7
Nord Stream 2 opponents unable to stop project implementation, says Russian envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT