Russia’s Emergencies Ministry put on two-month high alert for upcoming FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have been placed on high alert amid the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, the ministry’s press service said on Friday.

"On May 25-July 25, the command centers and personnel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, involved in ensuring protection from natural and man-made disasters and fires during the 2018 World Cup are being put on high alert," the press service said.

Over the next two months, a task force of more than 40,000 rescuers will be on duty at sports facilities around the clock. "In all cities hosting the matches during the tournament, operational headquarters have been set up on the basis of crisis control centers and the Emergencies Ministry’s departments in Russian regions." Personnel, who speak foreign languages fluently, will be also involved in the effort.

The ministry’s units will be assigned with ensuring protection from emergencies, guaranteeing fire safety and public security at water facilities.

In all 11 cities hosting the World Cup’s matches, over 60 aircraft will monitor the situation. More than 300 terminal information and warning systems will operate in areas of mass gatherings at sports facilities. "They will broadcast multimedia materials about security culture in foreign languages, particularly in English, German, Spanish and French," the ministry said.

In the run-up to the World Cup, more than 1,200 command and control, tactical and special, and fire safety exercises have been conducted.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in less than a month with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 cities to host the matches of the 2018 World Cup between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums, and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.