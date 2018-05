STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron expects to visit Russia again during the FIFA 2018 World Cup this summer and meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the French leader told reporters after bilateral talks on Thursday.

"As an optimist, I can say for sure that I am likely to return here several weeks later to support our team," he said. "Then, President Putin and I will have a chance to meet again."