England’s football fans to behave considerately at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia — LOC

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. England’s football fans coming to matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will behave considerately in spite of recently rotated western media reports about planned violent attacks, Arkady Dvorkovich, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said on Thursday.

Britain’s Daily Star came up with a report early this week saying that England’s football fans were gearing up for something in Russia during the World Cup and that it was "going to be like World War Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven." The Daily Star’s article was titled "England hooligan firms’ hardcore uniting to 'wipe the floor' with Russian Ultras."

"I believe that our friends from England will behave just like the rest of football fans from around the globe expressing their passion to football," Dvorkovich said. "I am sure that we will be friends, while our security services will be monitoring the situation."

"We have established contacts with police and special law enforcement bodies of all participating countries of the world championship and we maintain these contacts at a very high level," Dvorkovich said.

Numerous clashes were reported between football fans at the UEFA Euro Cup tournament in France between June 10 and July 10, 2016. The most notorious altercations erupted between Russian and English football fans ahead of the June 11th match. Brawls began on June 9 in Marseilles, peaking on the day of the match.

Law enforcement authorities resorted to tear gas, smoke pellets and water cannons to disperse the brawlers. According to reports, more than 30 people had been injured in violent altercations, with four people sent to hospitals after sustaining severe injuries.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 21 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.