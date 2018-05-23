Kremlin anticipates world leaders in Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup — aide

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin anticipates a host of foreign leaders to come to Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and prepares bilateral meetings of President Vladimir Putin with them, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"The World Cup starts on June 14 in Russia and we are expecting guests," Ushakov told journalists. "We are currently verifying the lists and some of the (Russian) president’s contacts have been already confirmed."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in as well as Brazilian President Michel Temer accepted earlier invitations from Russia’s Putin to visit matches of the World Cup.

Last week, President Putin invited leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states as well as the president of Moldova to come to Russia to attend matches of the upcoming global football championship.

Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Monday that he planned to visit Russia for the World Cup, and intended to watch the opening group stage match of his country’s national team against Brazil on June 17 in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 22 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.