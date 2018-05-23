Hollywood star Will Smith to sing in Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup official song ‘Live It Up’

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Hollywood star Will Smith, Latin Grammy awards winner Nicky Jam and Albanian singer and songwriter Era Istrefi will perform in Moscow ‘Live It Up,’ an official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Russia next month, FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to FIFA, the official song of the 2018 World Cup ‘Live It Up’ was produced by DJ and composer Diplo.

Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi will sing this song live several minutes before the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in front of the 80,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Arena on July 15 as well as for an estimated audience of one billion TV viewers.

Before the final match, football fans around the globe will have the chance of learning the song lyrics as it is expected to be released on May 25, while the official video for the song is scheduled to be released on June 7.

The tradition of writing and performing official songs and anthems for FIFA World Cups dates back to 1962. The official anthem of the most recent championship, hosted by Brazil in 2014, is "Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)" and was performed by Carlos Santana featuring Wyclef, Avicii, Alexandre Pires.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 22 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.