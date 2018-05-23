Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hollywood star Will Smith to sing in Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup official song ‘Live It Up’

Sport
May 23, 17:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The official song of the 2018 World Cup will be called ‘Live It Up’ and it was produced by DJ and Composer Diplo

Share
1 pages in this article
Will Smith

Will Smith

© EPA/IAN LANGSDON/POOL

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Hollywood star Will Smith, Latin Grammy awards winner Nicky Jam and Albanian singer and songwriter Era Istrefi will perform in Moscow ‘Live It Up,’ an official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Russia next month, FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to FIFA, the official song of the 2018 World Cup ‘Live It Up’ was produced by DJ and composer Diplo.

Read also

Chicken a-la Messi or vodka fish soup? World Cup brings culinary boom to Russia

Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi will sing this song live several minutes before the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in front of the 80,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Arena on July 15 as well as for an estimated audience of one billion TV viewers.

Before the final match, football fans around the globe will have the chance of learning the song lyrics as it is expected to be released on May 25, while the official video for the song is scheduled to be released on June 7.

The tradition of writing and performing official songs and anthems for FIFA World Cups dates back to 1962. The official anthem of the most recent championship, hosted by Brazil in 2014, is "Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)" and was performed by Carlos Santana featuring Wyclef, Avicii, Alexandre Pires.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 22 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Gallery
24 photo

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
3
Russia's Rosneft discovers new oil field in Iraq
4
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
5
Kremlin unveils agenda for Putin-Macron summit
6
Putin signs decree to transfer Crimean shipyard to Rostec
7
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT