Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
May 23, 18:53 UTC+3

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 22 days with the opening match in the Russian capital of Moscow

Gustavo Llanos (also known as 'El Cole'), a legendary fan of Columbia's national football team, seen by a figure of Wolf Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Park in Kazan
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
A figure of Wolf Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in Kazan
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
A girl kicking a ball at the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Park in St. Petersburg
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Playing teqball in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Park in St. Petersburg
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A direction sign to Saint Petersburg Stadium, a venue of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, by the Hermitage Museum
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Manezhnaya Square decorated ahead of the 2018 FIFA Wolrd Cup
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
FIFA Venue Ticketing Centre in Zhitnaya Street in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
One of the transformer vaults built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup near Luzhniki Stadium and spray painted by foreign artists
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
People near Luzhniki Stadium, a venue of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A three dimensional billboard with a ball in the net promoting the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Moscow's Myasnitskaya Street decorated with a goal net and a soccer ball
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A volunteer holds stuffed toys of Wolf Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018. Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara. The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital. See how Russia gears up for this historic event.

