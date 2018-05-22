Russian Football Union lauds FIFA’s decision to close anti-doping case against footballers

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, made an unbiased decision to close the case regarding Russian players’ alleged violations of anti-doping rules, Russian Football Union (RFU) Acting President Alexander Alayev said in a statement.

FIFA announced earlier on Tuesday that it found no evidence into allegations of doping abuse among Russian footballer and closed its case based on the so-called McLaren report.

"FIFA made an absolutely unbiased decision and we had no slightest doubt about it," Alayev said. "Doping samples are collected from all players of the national football team during each training camp and sometimes even more than once."

"Similar procedures take place before and after matches of (UEFA) European cups as well as the national championship," he said. "The RFU also had running a special commission dealing with these issues."

"This is why we thank our colleagues from FIFA for the professional investigation, which ended with just result," Alayev added.

FIFA said in its statement earlier in the day that "Samples taken by FIFA and the confederations that had been stored at WADA-accredited laboratories of all players mentioned in the McLaren reports and high-level players, were re-analyzed for prohibited substances, and all results were negative."

The organization also stated that it found no evidence at all that bottles with collected doping samples were tampered with as it had been alleged before in the McLaren report.

"None of the samples analyzed showed marks that were typical of tampering and the urine did not show any suspect salt values," the FIFA stated.

Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, who headed the WADA Independent Commission, announced last June that Russia had a system to cover up acts of doping abuse in football. According to McLaren, a special bank with clean doping samples was allegedly in place and was used for samples’ substitution.

British weekly The Mail on Sunday came up with a report in June 2017 that FIFA was holding investigations in regard to 34 Russian footballers, including 23 from the country’s national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

In response to all allegations, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at that time that all doping samples of Russian footballers, collected at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, tested negative for banned performance enhancing drugs.

In mid-December 2017, the WADA Intelligence and Investigations Team met with over 60 representatives from international sports federations, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and other Anti-Doping Organizations to share information from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database of the former WADA-accredited Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

FIFA was among the sports organizations, which were provided with new data from WADA regarding doping testing in Russia, including in football.

Following the meeting, FIFA announced that it would first study the data obtained from the WADA before discussing it with the Russian Football Union.