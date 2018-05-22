Olympic champion Gorshkov reelected as president of Russian Figure Skating Federation

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Alexander Gorshkov has been reelected for another four-year term as the president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) during the federation’s reporting and election conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

Gorshkov, 71, was the only candidate running for the post of Russia’s governing body of figure skating and participants in the conference unanimously voted in favor of his candidacy.

The RFSF president, who is the 1976 Olympic gold medalist in ice dancing, has been at the helm of the federation since 2010, when he replaced previous president Valentin Piseyev.

A decision was also made by participants in the conference that Alexander Kogan would maintain his post of the RFSF director general. Kogan, 62, took this post in 2014 and before that he was the vice president of the organization.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Russian figure skaters won silver in the team competition, Alina Zagitova and Yevgeniya Medvedeva won gold and silver respectively in ladies’ singles competition.

Two months ago at the World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy, Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won silver in the pairs completion and Mikhail Kolyada took bronze in men’s singles event.