ASTANA, May 22. /TASS/. During a phone call with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited him to attend the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, which will be held in Moscow on June 14, the Kazakh leader’s press service reported.

