Swiss president plans Russian trip for 2018 FIFA World Cup

GENEVA, May 21. /TASS/. Swiss President Alain Berset said on Monday he plans to visit Russia during this summer’s FIFA World Cup, and plans to attend the first match of his country’s national team.

"Right now, I can say that participation is on the agenda, - no, not participation, I am not going to play - but attend Switzerland’s first match to support the team," the president said in reply to a TASS query.

He declined to say whether he was scheduled for meetings with Russian authorities. "At the moment, we can neither confirm nor deny anything [to this respect]. Currently, a trip to Russia is planned, and then we will see what the program will be," the Swiss president told TASS.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The Swiss national team will share Group E with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia. It will have its first match on June 17, playing against Brazil in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The match between Switzerland and Serbia is scheduled to be played in the Russian Baltic city of Kaliningrad, on June 22. The match against Costa Rica will be held in the Central Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on June 27.