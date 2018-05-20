Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia takes bronze at football tournament among diplomatic missions in Beijing

Sport
May 20, 21:18 UTC+3 BEIJING

France took gold and the Beijing Football Association won silver

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov

Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian embassy’s team has won bronze of a football tournament among diplomatic missions in Beijing, Alexander Kalinyuk, a spokesman for the Russian embassy to China, told TASS on Sunday.

France took gold and the Beijing Football Association won silver.

‘Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup beginning in Russia on June 14, a tournament among diplomatic missions was held in Beijing. The Russian embassy was among its organizers," he said, adding that the competitors included 16 teams from Iceland, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Mexico, South Korea, Sweden, Japan and others, as well as guest teams from Beijing’s Sports Committee and the Beijing Football Association.

"The Russian team lost only one match - a semifinal. In the third place game, they defeated Peru," Kalinyuk said, adding that the medal winners received the cup and their medals from Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT