Russia takes bronze at football tournament among diplomatic missions in Beijing

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian embassy’s team has won bronze of a football tournament among diplomatic missions in Beijing, Alexander Kalinyuk, a spokesman for the Russian embassy to China, told TASS on Sunday.

France took gold and the Beijing Football Association won silver.

‘Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup beginning in Russia on June 14, a tournament among diplomatic missions was held in Beijing. The Russian embassy was among its organizers," he said, adding that the competitors included 16 teams from Iceland, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Mexico, South Korea, Sweden, Japan and others, as well as guest teams from Beijing’s Sports Committee and the Beijing Football Association.

"The Russian team lost only one match - a semifinal. In the third place game, they defeated Peru," Kalinyuk said, adding that the medal winners received the cup and their medals from Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov.