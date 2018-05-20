FIS looking at cutting quota places for countries with numerous doping violations

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) is looking at cutting quota places for countries with multiple violations of doping rules, Insidethegames portal said on Sunday.

According to the portal, these rules would be applicable to FIS World Championships and World Cup competitions, and future Winter Olympic Games. The FIS said it would be part of their "no tolerance" policy and serve as a valuable tool to prevent doping.

Earlier, the International Weightlifting Federation said that at least 16 federations could be stripped of quotas over multiple doping violations.

The problem of doping was among the issues discussed at a FIC Council session in Greece last week.