Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Messi deserves to win FIFA World Cup in Russia - Crespo

Sport
May 20, 16:45 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"Thanks to Messi we qualified to the World Cup. Without him our national team cannot achieve good result," Argentina’s former forward added

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 20. /TASS/. Lionel Messi deserves to win The 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina’s former forward Hernan Crespo told TASS.

"We all want Messi to win the World Cup. He deserves it. But, to be realistic, Argentina team level is lower than team Germany or Spain. Those two teams will be favorites of the tournament I suppose," Crespo said.

"Thanks to Messi we qualified to the World Cup. Without him our national team cannot achieve good result," he added.

The opening ceremony for the Football Park in St. Petersburg gathered about a hundred residents and tourists with children on Saturday, as well as Russia’s former forward Dmitry Sychev, Russia’s people’s artist Vasily Gerello and Crespo who took part in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 world championships.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT