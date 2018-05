MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Inna Deriglazova of Russia has won the 2018 Fencing Grand Prix Women’s Foil event in China’s Shanghai.

In the final round on Sunday, Deriglazova, 28, defeated Karin Miyawaki of Japan 15-6. Bronze came to Eleanor Harvey of Canada and Chae Song Oh of South Korea.

Russia’s Timur Safin won silver in Men’s Foil, losing to Richard Kruse of the United Kingdom. Andrea Cassara of Italy and Race Imboden of the United States won bronze medals.