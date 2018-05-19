Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Football Park opens in St. Petersburg

Sport
May 19, 23:34 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

St. Petersburg is the ninth city where the Football Park was opened, the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad is next

Share
1 pages in this article
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 19. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee Arkady Dvorkovich has unveiled the Football Park on the Pionerskaya Square in St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Dear guests, welcome <…> to St. Petersburg, the ninth city in which the Football Park was opened. The next city will be Kaliningrad," Dvorkovich said.

Read also

About 12,000 visit Football Park in Nizhny Novgorod on first day

The opening ceremony for the Football Park gathered about a hundred residents and tourists with children on Saturday, as well as Russia’s former forward Dmitry Sychev and Russia’s people’s artist Vasily Gerello. Argentina’s former forward Hernan Crespo, who took part in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 world championships, will also visit the Football Park soon. According to organizers, Crespo is coming to St. Petersburg on purpose: on June 26, Argentina’s team will play here with Nigeria’s team in a D group match.

Dvorkovich studied the operation of the attractions, including a conventional football pitch and a teqball table. The attraction that gathered most visitors was the RoboKeeper: anyone wishing could play with a robot goalkeeper there.

The World Cup official mascot - Zabivaka the Wolf - was also present at the opening ceremony: he danced with guests and made photos with children. The Football Park will continue to work on May 20 from noon to 8 p.m.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
President Putin scores five goals during traditional Night Ice Hockey League gala in Sochi
13
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang
11
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT