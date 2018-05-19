Football Park opens in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, May 19. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee Arkady Dvorkovich has unveiled the Football Park on the Pionerskaya Square in St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Dear guests, welcome <…> to St. Petersburg, the ninth city in which the Football Park was opened. The next city will be Kaliningrad," Dvorkovich said.

The opening ceremony for the Football Park gathered about a hundred residents and tourists with children on Saturday, as well as Russia’s former forward Dmitry Sychev and Russia’s people’s artist Vasily Gerello. Argentina’s former forward Hernan Crespo, who took part in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 world championships, will also visit the Football Park soon. According to organizers, Crespo is coming to St. Petersburg on purpose: on June 26, Argentina’s team will play here with Nigeria’s team in a D group match.

Dvorkovich studied the operation of the attractions, including a conventional football pitch and a teqball table. The attraction that gathered most visitors was the RoboKeeper: anyone wishing could play with a robot goalkeeper there.

The World Cup official mascot - Zabivaka the Wolf - was also present at the opening ceremony: he danced with guests and made photos with children. The Football Park will continue to work on May 20 from noon to 8 p.m.