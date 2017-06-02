Dialogue between business and development institutions: dedication, trust, effectiveness

Putin tells Oliver Stone he is pleased with his work of his bodyguardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 4:41
WRAP: St. Petersburg forum participants address digital economy issues on first dayBusiness & Economy June 02, 3:51
Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponryMilitary & Defense June 01, 20:57
Yandex to close offices in Kiev and OdessaBusiness & Economy June 01, 20:15
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to SerbiaMilitary & Defense June 01, 19:56
Russian vice-premier lauds FC Zenit’s new pick Mancini as ‘top-level coach’Sport June 01, 19:32
Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 01, 19:22
Russia’s Kamaz plans to assemble up to 1,500 trucks a year in South AfricaBusiness & Economy June 01, 19:06
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KEY CONCLUSIONS:
“According to various estimates, in our country several hundred development institutions are functioning both at the federal and regional levels ... According to the Accounting Chamber of the Russian Federation, about RUB 4 trillion is invested in development institutions," said Andrey Sokolov, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, TASS Russia.
“In the past year, procurement amounted to RUB 1.511 trillion . More than 35,000 small and medium businesses participated in tenders. The range of products comprises 121,000 items. When we re-launched the corporation, these figures stood at RUB 64.7 billion and 8,400 items,” said Alexander Braverman, Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board, SME Corporation.
CHALLENGES:
“A region made a proposal and believes that everything is fine, while low ratings and neglect by entrepreneurs come as a surprise,” said Svetlana Chupsheva, Chief Executive Officer , Agency for Strategic Initiatives.
“It is necessary to fill in lots of different papers that complicate life and to liaise on an ongoing basis with government organisations that need to make sure that money is not wasted,” said Hans-Paul Buerkner, Chairman, The Boston Consulting Group.
“We have 600 regional programmes to support local entrepreneurs, and they cannot really report their successes, as to the number of entrepreneurs trained, taxes generated, jobs created, etc. Subsidising is as clear as mud. They are often very straightforward: “Don't mess with that, it's the governor's money,” said Marina Bludyan, Vice President, All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Opora Russia.
“Practically every project run by development banks in Russia in the recent years, could well be financed by commercial banks,” said Dmitriy Pankin, Chairman of the Management Board, Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).
“It is important not to increase soft financing volumes, but rather tinker the challenges of the Russian business, i. e. influence by law enforcement, courts, and administrative pressure,” said Dmitriy Pankin.
SOLUTIONS:
“We need to promote success stories that come as a result of government support. Entrepreneurs often think that we do not belong here, that support institutions are only there as a toy for those with capabilities,” said Marina Bludyan.
“We will sign a memorandum to raise awareness on our support action for a maximum number of people to understand where they can go with what kind of projects,” said Svetlana Chupsheva.
“Bringing together the support institutions’ resources, at least in terms of information, would make no harm; on the contrary, it would be really useful,” said Alexander Stuglev, CEO, Roscongress Foundation.
“The BCG has helped to put all this together in one entity, in the Ministry of Finance, both for imports and exports [in Indonesia]. I think this is one big issue, you can call it one stop shopping, ensuring that there are no multiple obstacles or bottlenecks,” said Hans-Paul Buerkner.
“We should take longer-term, riskier projects. But it is essential not to go to the other extreme. When you pile up risky projects, and there are no returns, it may finally end up with the institution being unable to go on,” said Dmitriy Pankin.