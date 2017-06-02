European and Eurasian integration: possibilities for a new interface

Russian animation studio and Danone sign contracts worth $8.8 mlnBusiness & Economy June 01, 21:08
CONCLUSIONS:
“In 2016 – for the first time ever – the EAEU's imports from the Asia Pacific countries exceeded those from the EU – by 3.8%, and in Q1 2017 – by 8.5%,” said Tatiana Valovaya, Minister in Charge of Integration and Macroeconomics, Eurasian Economic Commission.
“When we finally get our dialogue restored, say, in some five years, the landscape will be entirely different. Russia's Asian (not only Chinese) trade share will stand at 40%, while Europe will account for 40–42% – this will be the new reality,” said Sergey Karaganov, Dean, School of International Economics and Foreign Affairs, National Research University Higher School of Economics.
“I can confirm that the European business is not waiting for any political decisions, judging by the number of enquiries and requests we are getting from them. They show a lot of interest in our newly adopted technical standards and regulations. We are not going to wait either and are ready to expand our collaborations with the European partners,” said Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board, Eurasian Economic Commission.
“Of course, we have the sanctions. But, first, the sanctions are not eternal. And nobody can forbid us to restart this conversation,” said Jean-Pierre Thomas, President, Thomas Vendome Investment.
CHALLENGES:
“The European business is somewhat disappointed with Russia failing to comply with the WTO rules in whole or in part,” said Philippe Pegorier, President, Alstom Russia.
“Examples are customs rules and procedures, plant health checks, different and diverging standards, rules and regulations, certification, registration, documentation, you-name-it-ation.” “Such inconsistencies and contradictions hamper business and create another frustrating barrier,” said Antonio Fallico, President, Conoscere Eurasia Association; Chairman, Board of Directors, Banca Intesa.
“We should strive to harmonise the EAEU and EU standards <...>. We have so many technical issues that it will take a decade to address them,” said Alexander Machkevitch, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eurasian Resources Group S.a.r.l. (ERG).
SOLUTIONS:
“The EU has multi-format relations with the EAEU states. <...> The EAEU states have a set of formats to interact with the EU. Is anyone able to manage the development and understand the future in such circumstances? I am 100% sure, no one is,” said Viktor Khristenko, President, Business Council, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
“On January 1, 2018, the EAEU Customs Code comes into effect. So, this set of matters will be subject to discussion between the EU and the EAEU as a whole, not its separate member states. This opens up a way for discussion of a common economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok,” said Antonio Fallico.
“Romano Prodi [former President of the European Commission] put forward an initiative to arrange an informal meeting between the European Commission and the Eurasian Economic Commission at the 6th Eurasian Forum. Now we are working hard to make such a summit in Verona in October 2017 a success,” said Antonio Fallico.