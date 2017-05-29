The CIS – a space for developing economic and business collaboration

Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020Business & Economy May 29, 21:49
The CIS is Russia’s strategic direction for building trade and economic ties. With long-standing economic relations among the CIS member states, mutual trade and investment volumes remain significant, while the conjugation of the CIS and the EAEU economic dimensions offers new opportunities. Despite numerous pessimistic forecasts and concerns about the Commonwealth's future, the CIS is still a valuable platform for the member states’ integration efforts.
Russia chairs the CIS in 2017. Moscow will host the Commonwealth Leaders’ Summit in October.
Even though the CIS economic relations are important, Russia's trade ties in this area are not as intense as those with non- former Soviet Union countries.
Russia’ key CIS trade partners are Belarus and Kazakhstan.
The Commonwealth was focused on trade deregulation in its work last year.
Another promising line of work is coordination and integration of efforts to deregulate trade within the CIS and the EAEU.
At the same time, Russia is working to improve economic ties with the CIS countries in other areas.