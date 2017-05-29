Project planning and its impact on the budgetary process

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
At the 2016 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin announced the transition to project principles in managing national development. The aim is to streamline budget spending by setting clear targets and introducing personal performance responsibility and accountability. In 2016, 20% of the federal budget was spent according to this principle: mostly on social and transportation projects. Now, the Government is drafting several project methodologies to choose from.
In June 2016, the President of Russia signed an executive order On the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and Priority Projects. A month later, the Council first met to define the pillars of government agencies’ performance:
Also, approaches to set up priority projects were formed.
In 2016, 20% of the federal budget (RUB 3.4 trillion) was allocated to programmes based on project management principles – RUB 324 billion in health care, RUB 412 billion in education, RUB 1,202 trillion in social support, RUB 71 billion in housing and utility services, RUB 156 billion in industrial development, RUB 886 billion in transport development, RUB 237 billion in agriculture, RUB 76.6 billion in international trade.
In spring 2017, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev instructed relevant agencies to start applying project principles to manage the budgets of five government programmes: education development, healthcare, transportation, agriculture, accessible housing and utility services.