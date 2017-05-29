Sport – a space for trust

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Olympics and global sports have been hit by the doping scandals for several years in a row now. In the current international environment, the problem of widespread abuse of banned substances is clearly politically biased, which only adds to its complexity. The public’s confidence in athletes, results of major championships and the global sports management system has been shattered. Russia appears to be at the heart of the problem. Today, Russia demonstrates nationwide commitment to doping-free sports through amending relevant laws and regulations, rolling out anti‑doping reforms and maximising interaction with international sports bodies.
In recent years, there has been a negative campaign against Russian sports with the news on numerous anti-doping violations by Russian athletes.
Russian officials repeatedly stated that there is no state-sponsored doping system in the country as some Western politicians have alleged. Now, Russia strives to eliminate all identified deficiencies.
Serious measures are being taken to combat doping, as well as to restore and improve Russia's standing within the international sports community.
Bringing RUSADA back under the jurisdiction of WADA is of utmost importance.
Russia also shows its readiness to factor in WADA's opinion on RUSADA’s reform process to the extent possible.