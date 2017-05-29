Innovative Development and Protecting Intellectual Property in the Digital Economy

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
As the digital economy moves forward, the need for an effective framework to manage intellectual property (IP) is becoming increasingly apparent; this system will primarily focus on the development of state-of-the-art IP protection methodology and its commercial applications. Russia is taking first steps towards that, which will help form a full-fledged IP market and adapt the law to the challenges of the digital economy.
The digital economy is about an ever-increasing flow of information, ideas and innovations. There is a virtual marketplace for instant exchange of various goods, like e-books, apps, digital games, music files, etc. With new social networks, messengers, media portals, stores, etc. springing up, the number of public online platforms is constantly increasing. The development of e‑commerce has pushed up the emergence of new trademarks and other IPs.
The journey towards a global IP regulatory framework is far from over, but some enablers have already been established.
Within the digital economy, IP is becoming a major source of profit. New methods of IP marketing and promotion are emerging.
In Russia, IP protection is the purview of several government agencies: the Federal Service For Intellectual Property (Rospatent), Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Education and Science. Recent years saw some improvements in respective laws, with an IP Court established within the system of commercial courts starting 2013 and tougher penalties introduced for IP theft.