Performance with Purpose: Focus on Long-Term Business Development in the New Time Economy

The concept of corporate social responsibility has become an inherent part of today's business ecosystem, and the number of companies implementing charitable and environmental initiatives has been growing throughout the world. This paradigm reflects the needs of communities, governments and investors. So, it helps corporate players to make a valuable contribution to the societal well-being, while improving their bottom line.
The number of companies committed to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility has been growing.
As businesses face more stringent sustainability-related requirements, international non-profit organisations work on shared global social responsibility standards.
In fact, the funds spent by businesses on socially relevant programmes are investments in their own long-term growth and success.
Social responsibility programmes also bring in new investors, and many stock exchanges require non-financial reports from their listed issuers.