New Opportunities in the Transformation of the Global Automotive Market

Information technology has become a game changer across the market, and the automotive industry is no exception. Cars are turning into smartphones on wheels, and will become completely driverless in the future. Such systems are already being tested, and Russia is no exception.
In October 2016, PwC estimated that the global market of connected cars (cars equipped with internet access that provide additional information to their drivers and respond to voice commands) would grow three-fold in the next five years, from USD 52.5 billion to USD 156 billion.
The biggest automotive concerns are already implementing strategies to produce fully autonomous cars.
Other driverless vehicles are being designed in addition to cars.
Smart car production enjoys government support in many countries.
There are a number of deterrents, both in terms of technology and legal environment, to development of unmanned vehicles. Yet some of them are being eliminated.
Legislative barriers:
Cyber security:
Design flaws:
Low internet speed: