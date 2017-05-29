Shaping the Future of Production

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
The rapid spread of information technology brings about a new approach to production and consumption. The fourth industrial revolution is creating a new competitive environment and inspiring fundamental changes, in traditional industries as well. Russia’s key task in this context is to bridge the gap between science, production and final consumption.
The goals of the Russian economy dictate the need for an innovative system able to compete worldwide.
PWC’s survey 2016 highlights the following expectations of the global business from the fourth industrial revolution:
Russia is facing certain constraints impeding the new industrial revolution.
In the meantime, the Government makes obvious efforts to ensure favorable conditions for an innovative environment.