2nd meeting of the Russian-Iranian working group for energy cooperation

The working group will meet following the victory of Hassan Rouhani in Iran's recent presidential race. It was during Mr Rouhani's previous term in office that Russia and Iran achieved considerable progress in strengthening their security and economic partnership, with energy being a key cooperation area encompassing a number of important long-term agreements signed or pending.
Iran's economy is gradually recovering after the partial lifting of international sanctions, which gives Tehran an opportunity to step up cooperation with Russia.
Energy is a key area of cooperation between Russia and Iran.
The March talks between the Presidents of the two nations culminated in the signing of:
The key stumbling block on the way to a stronger energy partnership is the lack of a basic agreement on oil production in Iran.
Despite the challenges, a new oil-for-goods deal is in the offing.