Creative Industries Driving Exports and Enhancing a Country’s Image Abroad

Global creative industries (CI) are becoming increasingly wide-spread having gained 14% even in the recession. In mature economies, their GDP share ranges from 5% to 9% now. The emergence of creative professions and CI businesses is a response to digital transformation and the ensuing structural changes in employment. In Russia, the sector’s development has so far been decentralised, although it has a good export potential and can be instrumental for the nation’s global perception.
Creative industries comprise the entire range of cultural products and services, including film and TV, design, architecture, advertising and marketing, fashion, etc.
The sector’s development is tightly intertwined with urbanisation and the smart city concept, which attract best talent from the cultural and high tech sectors.
Unlocking the CI potential has become the focus of many countries.
In 2016, Calvert 22 and PwC ran the first comprehensive assessment of Russia’s urban creative potential to produce the Creative Capital Index.
This sector may become a source of non-energy export growth and improve Russia’s global perception.
The Center for Strategic Research estimates that the share of CI in Russia’s GDP may feasibly reach 8.5% by 2024 and 10% by 2035. That would require the notion of a “creative industry” introduced into the legislation, CI development strategies in each region, creative clusters, business accelerators with national universities, educational reforms, low-interest loans, CI promotion and export support.