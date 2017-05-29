Public–Private Partnership for Development: Mechanisms and Benefits

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Implementing Official Development Assistance (ODA) programmes and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires private investments, and the global community is committed to engaging entrepreneurs to contribute. Russia is involved in responding to global challenges, but the lack of mechanisms for international cooperation among businesses and government authorities is limiting the interest from investors.
In September 2015, the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly approved a new agenda on sustainable development through 2030, laying out a staged scenario to address the key challenges of humanity by relying on the principles of global partnership and solidarity.
The success of sustainable development is directly linked to the level of funding, technology, innovations, and management potential that the private sector can contribute to the projects.
According to the UN, so far PPPs have been mostly used as an alternative to traditional public procurement and have not been associated with major social and economic transformation. However, there are positive changes in this field.
Russia is actively involved in addressing global challenges.
While public private partnerships are on the rise in Russia, the involvement of Russian businesses in development assistance programmes has so far been very limited.
There are several reasons that dampen the interest of Russian businesses in the international ODA programmes:
There are ways to make ODA more appealing to the Russian business community.