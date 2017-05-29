Science: thinking long term

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
The interdisciplinary approach, the emergence of new tools and forms of research are the distinctive features of modern science, creating a dimension of knowledge that used to be unthinkable in the past. The recent years have been particularly rich both in breakthrough scientific discoveries and in the development of new areas of research, the results of which are yet to come.
The development of science and technology in the 21st century is taking place within the context of global transformations that boost the effectiveness of research.
These changes in the field of science speed up the progress in understanding the world.
In 2016 alone, mankind made many breakthrough scientific discoveries.
Scientific priorities are country-specific and largely determined by the needs of the state and major businesses. For the next 10–15 years, Russia will focus on the areas that will create technology stimulating the domestic market of products and services, and securing a sustainable position for the country in the global market: